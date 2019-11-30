Russia seeks release of its citizens captured in Libya

Libyan sources revealed to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Russia has been holding secret talks with the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), to release Russian nationals captured this year.

The sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that leaders of this militia travelled to Moscow to talk with the Russians, including two researchers said to be affiliated with a Russian study centre in Moscow.

According to the sources, who are close to the GNA, these two Russians were spies in Libya under the guise of scientific research.

The sources revealed that both Russian spies met with Saif Al-Islam Al-Gadhafi, and conveyed messages to him from Russia.

The sources stressed that there are several other Russian citizens who have been captured by the Libyan militants, and that Moscow is negotiating for their release.

All of the Russians were arrested during the ongoing clashes around Tripoli, aiding Khalifa Haftar to topple the GNA.

The sources confirmed that three members of the armed militant forces tasked to protect Tripoli, had travelled to Moscow upon request of Russia to the GNA.