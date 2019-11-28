Libya GNA forces retakes oil field from Haftar forces

Forces loyal to the internationally recognised- Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) controlled on Wednesday Al-Fil oil field in the southwest of the country as part of the ongoing fighting between them and forces loyal to retired Major General Khalifa Haftar.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the media office of the Sabha Military Region, which is affiliated to the GNA, said that military units from the Oil Installations Guards have controlled on Wednesday morning Al-Fil oilfield which was under the control of Haftar’s forces.

“To all the people of Libya, the source of the Libyans’ livelihood in now safe and secure,” it said.

The media office announced later that operations in the oilfield continue as usual under the protection of the oil facilities guards.

Al-Fil oilfield has been producing about 70,000 barrels per day, since February. The field is jointly managed by the National Oil Corporation and the Italian Eni company.

Meanwhile, Anadolu news agency said that Haftar forces which control the Sharara oil field raised the security alert and began deployment of fixed and mobile security patrols around the field.

Al-Sharara, Libya’s largest oilfield, produces about 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) and accounts for nearly a third of the country’s crude output, which exceeded 1 million bpd at the end of 2018.