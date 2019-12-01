Israel: Arab lawmaker attacked by right-wing activists

Ahmad Tibi, a member of the Knesset for the Arab Movement for Change, was attacked by right-wing activists Saturday while entering an event in the central city of Ramat Hasharon, Anadolu Agency reports.

Tibi was called a terrorist and murderer by protesters who said he is not welcomed, according to Israeli media reports.

Tibi says members of the Arab-majority Joint List would have been murdered if a minority government was formed with their support, Haaretz added.

Following Israeli elections in September, 10 of the 13 Arab MKs recommended Israel’s President Reuven Rivli assign Benny Gantz to form a government in a bid to topple the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gantz failed and Rivlin told Parliament to find a new prime minister by December 11 or face elections for the third time in 112 months.

Netanyahu was unable to form a government following inconclusive elections as he remains embroiled in several corruption cases.