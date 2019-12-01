Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel: Arab lawmaker attacked by right-wing activists

Member of the Israeli Knesset Ahmad Tibi protects himself as occupation forces use tear gas to disperse Palestinians who have gathered at the site of properties it demolished this week in the occupied East Jerusalem district of Sur Baher on 26 July 2019
Member of the Israeli Knesset Ahmad Tibi protects himself as occupation forces use tear gas to disperse Palestinians who have gathered at the site of properties it demolished this week in the occupied East Jerusalem district of Sur Baher on 26 July 2019 [Ma'an News Agency]
Ahmad Tibi, a member of the Knesset for the Arab Movement for Change, was attacked by right-wing activists Saturday while entering an event in the central city of Ramat Hasharon, Anadolu Agency reports.

Tibi was called a terrorist and murderer by protesters who said he is not welcomed, according to Israeli media reports.

Tibi says members of the Arab-majority Joint List would have been murdered if a minority government was formed with their support, Haaretz added.

Following Israeli elections in September, 10 of the 13 Arab MKs recommended Israel’s President Reuven Rivli assign Benny Gantz to form a government in a bid to topple the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gantz failed and Rivlin told Parliament to find a new prime minister by December 11 or face elections for the third time in 112 months.

Netanyahu was unable to form a government following inconclusive elections as he remains embroiled in several corruption cases.

