Yusuf Islam: Peace requires a lot of effort

British singer Yusuf Islam told to Anadolu Agency that establishing peace requires effort, Anadolu Agency reports.

Islam, who was awarded November 28 a Lifetime Achievement Award by TRT World Citizen also discussed his Peace Train project to Anadolu Agency.

The British singer-songwriter and philanthropist expressed gratitude for the award and said there is always work to be done.

“I think that publicizing good work is good. It helps encourage people to think of doing good work themselves, you know, instead of just sitting back and doing nothing,” he said.

He believes awards which are given for humanitarian work is much better than music awards and the reasons for most protests around the world are inequality and poverty.

He defines peace as the absence of conflict, and it includes many things.

“Peace is the absence of disturbance and misbalance. Peace is not just achieved by sitting alone or having no noise, no disturbance. It’s more to do with the whole holistic view of human life,” he added.