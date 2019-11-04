Yusuf Islam invites Turkey’s Erdogan to attend Cambridge Mosque opening ceremony

Renowned British singer, Yusuf Islam, last week invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the opening ceremony of the Cambridge Mosque next month.

The invitation came during a meeting between the two men in Istanbul, the Anadolu Agency reported sources in the Turkish Presidency as saying.

According to the sources, the Cambridge Mosque was built jointly between the Foundation of Muslim Academics led by Islam and Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet) Foundation.

Islam thanked Erdogan for his efforts in building the mosque and said “Turkey has been the cradle of different cultures and civilisations throughout history”.

According to Islam the Cambridge Mosque is the first eco-friendly mosque in Europe, and will serve as a bridge between cultures in the historic city.

