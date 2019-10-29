Saudi King and Crown Prince congratulate Erdogan

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman sent congratulatory messages to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

King Salman, in his name and on behalf of the people and government of the Saudi Kingdom, expressed “sincere congratulations and best wishes for the health and happiness of President Erdogan, the government and people of the Republic of Turkey, and wished them steady progress and prosperity”, reported Russia Today (RT).

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman sent a congratulatory telegram to President Erdogan, wishing him good health and happiness, and the Turkish government and people further progress and prosperity.