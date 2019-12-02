Hamas Haniyeh to leave Gaza on foreign tour

The head of Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh is expected to leave the Gaza Strip on Monday on a foreign tour to several Arab countries as well as Russia, Arabi21 news site reported.

An unnamed official source in Hamas told the news site that Haniyeh will hold talks with senior Egyptian intelligence officials in Cairo.

Read: Hamas: All plots against Palestinian refugees deemed to fail

The source pointed out that there are positive signs that Egypt will allow Haniyeh to conduct a foreign tour to Russia, Qatar and Turkey.

A senior delegation from Hamas, including Khalil al-Hayya and Rawhi Mushtaha, has recently left on a foreign tour that so far included Turkey and Lebanon.

In November last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry invited Haniyeh to visit the capital Moscow, but the visit was cancelled after Egypt refused to allow him to leave.