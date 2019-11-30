Hamas: All plots against Palestinian refugees deemed to fail

All suspicious deals aimed at eliminating the issue of Palestinian refugees are bound to fail, the Hamas website reported a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, Khalil Al-Hayya, as stating.

During a visit to Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, Al-Hayya assured Palestinian refugees that the Palestinian people across occupied Palestine had embraced the option of resistance in their struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Al-Hayya visited the refugee camps in Lebanon, along with several Hamas officials from Gaza and Lebanon. The delegation included Rawhi Mushtaha, a member of Hamas politburo, Wesam Abu Shamala, Ayman Shanaa, in charge of Hamas’ Lebanese Relations and Ali Qasem, in charge of Hamas’ political affairs in Beirut.

READ: Hamas and Russia, the benefits of growing relations

In a visit to Burj Al-Barajneh camp, the delegation was briefed about the harsh conditions that Palestinian refugees are enduring in the camp, where they also met with some Palestinian dignitaries and factions.

Mushtaha, during a gathering in the camp, called for the refugees to reinforce the national unity and end the internal division.

The member of the Hamas Political Bureau called on improving the living conditions of the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon’s refugee camps.