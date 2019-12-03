Official data: Israel banned 50 Palestinians from travelling in November

The Israeli authorities prevented 50 Palestinian citizens from travelling outside the occupied territories during November, according to official security data.

“In November, Israel returned 50 citizens and prevented them from travelling through the Al-Karama crossing, under the pretext of security reasons,” Quds Press quoted local security sources as saying.

The Palestinian police said that some 147,000 passengers had moved through the Al-Karama crossing during the same period, while around 559 “wanted by Israel” people had been banned from travelling.

There were around 76,491 departures and 70,955 returns in November; the local police pointed out. Around 559 travelling Palestinians were arrested over criminal suspicion.

In coordination with the Palestinian authorities, the security sources noted, Israel had 36 medical cases to travel in ambulances through the Al-Karama crossing.

Rights groups have said preventing Palestinians from travelling through this crossing is part of the political pressure put on them and not related to security or other issues.

Following the occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, Israel has established Al-Karama crossing, connecting the occupied Palestinian territories to Jordan.