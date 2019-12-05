Energy minister: Turkey to begin oil exploration in Libya soon

Turkey will begin oil and gas exploration and production studies in the Eastern Mediterranean soon after signing a memorandum of understanding with Libya last week, the energy minister announced yesterday.

Turkey Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said the move comes after Ankara signed an agreement on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea with the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).

Egypt and Greece both rejected the agreement.

Donmez explained that the agreement needs to be approved by the parliaments of both countries before exploration begins.

On 27 November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Fayez Al-Sarraj, chairman of the GNA, at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul which lasted over two hours.

