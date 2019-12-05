Fatah: Abbas to visit Cairo, meet Sisi soon

A senior Fatah leader revealed that Palestinian Authority (PA), Fatah and PLO President Mahmoud Abbas is to visit Cairo soon to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Reporting the Deputy Commissioner of Fatah’s International Relations, Abdullah Abdullah, Arabi21 said that this visit will potentially take place on 14 December.

Abbas, according to Abdullah, is to attend an international conference slated to take place in Egypt’s resort city of Sharm El Sheikh.

Senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad delegations arrived in Cairo on Monday and held meetings with Egyptian intelligence officials.

