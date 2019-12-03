Top Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo for talks

A senior Hamas delegation headed by Chief of the movement’s Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo yesterday to meet Egyptian intelligence officials.

In a statement, Hamas said that its delegation is to discuss the Palestinian elections, internal reconciliation, truce with the Israeli occupation and relations with Islamic Jihad.

Haniyeh is planning to leave Cairo after the meetings with the Egyptian officials to visit some other countries.

The Palestinian official visited Egypt in 2017 which marked his last trip outside of the besieged Gaza Strip since he became the top Hamas chief. It has been reported that Egypt did not allow him to leave out of fear that he may meet with its political opponents.

Meanwhile, an Islamic Jihad delegation headed by its top leader Ziyad Al-Nakhalah also arrived in Cairo yesterday. It will be meeting Hamas officials and members of the Egyptian intelligence.

