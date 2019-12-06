Gaza exports strawberries to UAE, Bahrain for the first time

Ministry of Agriculture in Gaza Strip has announced that a quantity of strawberries was exported to Gulf countries as a test sample.

Ministry Director, Adham Al-Bassiouni, said in a press statement that three tonnes of strawberries were exported on Wednesday as a sample to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Al-Bassiouni pointed out that the total production of strawberries was expected to reach some 5,100 tonnes this year.

“The ministry is planning to export strawberries this year to the Gulf countries, the occupied West Bank, as well as other international markets,” he noted.

In 2017 Russia began importing strawberries from the besieged Gaza Strip.

