Israel releases 500 calves imported by Palestine meat traders

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday released 500 calves imported directly by Palestinian traders after blocking them for a month, Ma’an reported.

Israel banned the entry of calves to the occupied territories after the Palestinian Authority’s decision to have Palestinian traders import them directly from abroad – without the mediation of Israeli traders.

Deputy Palestinian Economic Ministry Tariq Abu-Laban said that 500 of the 5,000 cows held have been released.

He said that 3,000 claves will be released and sent to the occupied West Bank and 2,000 to the besieged Gaza Strip in the coming days, noting that meat prices will be lower because taxes have reduced as Israeli traders are not involved.

Abu-Laban said that the Palestinian traders imported the calves from Hungary, Portugal, France and Australia, noting this is the first time that Palestinian traders have imported calves without Israeli mediation.

Adding that this is the first step towards a Palestinian economic disengagement from the Israeli economy.

Israel had warned in October that it would suspend all imports and exports to the occupied territories in response to the PA’s decision to halt the purchase of cattle from Israeli farmers.