Israeli army tests new rocket propulsion system

Israeli Defense Forces have tested a new rocket propulsion system, Israeli media reported, noting that the test was conducted from an airbase in Israel.

The Israeli Defense Forces did not issue more detail, according to Israeli media. All that has emerged on the topic was that the test had been planned in advance and performed as expected.

The Jerusalem Post reported the Israeli TV channel, Channel 13, stating that Ben-Gurion International Airport had diverted air traffic during the test to allow for the system to be fired safely.

Analysts suspected that it may be the surface-to-surface Jericho system, an intercontinental ballistic missile which according to foreign reports can support a nuclear payload.

According to Israeli Ynet News, Israeli expert Ron Ben-Yishai, affirmed that this missile is to reinforce Israel’s deterrence against Iranian development of its Shehab 3 – a ballistic missile which is able of carrying nuclear warheads.

Commenting on this, Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, posted on twitter: “Israel today tested a nuke-missile, aimed at Iran.”

Zarif added: “E3 & US never complain about the only nuclear arsenal in West Asia—armed with missiles actually DESIGNED to be capable of carrying nukes—but has fits of apoplexy over our conventional & defensive ones.”