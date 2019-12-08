Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israeli airstrikes target Gaza Strip

December 8, 2019 at 10:51 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Smoke is seen rising following an Israeli airstrike on a building in Gaza city on May 5, 2019 [Ibrahim Khalaf/ApaImages]
Smoke is seen rising following an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza city [Ibrahim Khalaf/ApaImages]
 December 8, 2019 at 10:51 am

Israel carried out airstrikes early Sunday in the northern Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire, according to security sources, reports Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli military said in response to three rockets fired from Gaza into Israel, that jets and helicopters hit Hamas targets in Gaza.

READ: Israel launches fresh air strikes in Gaza

According to security sources in Gaza, seven positions in Jabalia, belonging to the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, was hit by Israel.

No casualties have yet been reported.

The Israeli army claimed three rockets were launched from Gaza and its iron dome defense system shot down two of the missiles.

The Israeli constant attack on Gaza – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments