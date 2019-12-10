Hamas denies talks about long-term truce with Israel

Hamas has denied that Egypt proposed a long-term truce with Israel during their visit to Cairo.

In a statement MEMO received a copy of Hamas said: “The news which reported the issue of the long-term truce was inaccurate.”

The statement added: “These reports are fake rumours,” stressing that “this topic was not raised during [Hamas’] meetings with mediators.”

Egypt to Hamas: Deal of the century replaced with long-term truce

Hamas described these reports as “an extension of the incitement and smear campaigns targeting Hamas.”

“We speculate that this came as part of an effort to keep public opinion busy and provide a cover for serious concessions made by certain sides.”

It was reported by local Palestinian media that Islamic Jihad also denied a long-term truce was proposed to its delegation during their visit to Cairo.