Egypt to Hamas: Deal of the century replaced with long-term truce

Egyptian intelligence officials have told Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh that the US’ peace plan for the Middle East dubbed the “deal of the century” has been completely cancelled, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

According to informed Egyptian sources, Hamas received confirmation from Egypt that a long-term truce Israel and the Palestinians has replaced the deal.

Hamas did not give its thoughts on the new proposal saying it would do so after Haniyeh completes his international tour which includes visits to Turkey, Malaysia, Pakistan, Indonesia and Russia.

While in Cairo, Haniyeh and Egyptian intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel discussed security in Sinai, the Sinai-Gaza borders and the truce with Israel.

