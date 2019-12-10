Israel arrests 11 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces have detained 11 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a Tuesday statement, the Israeli military said the individuals had been arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terror activities,” without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities. The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank — including occupied East Jerusalem — on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,000 Palestinians, including women and children, are currently in Israeli detention facilities.

