Report: PA committed 619 violations against Palestinian university students  

Palestinian Authority (PA) committed 619 violations against Palestinians in West Bank cities during 2018 and 2019, a report issued by the Committee of the Families of Political Detainees in the West Bank revealed yesterday.

The report said that the violations included 257 detentions, 96 summons and 69 raids of homes and workplaces.

It also stated that the PA security services did not obey the 25 rulings of PA courts to release prisoners.

In 14 cases prisoners went on hunger strike in protest against their detention and in 23 cases prisoners suffered medical problems as a result of the treatment they were subjected to during their detention.

The report also recorded 89 arbitrary sentences and 46 kidnappings.

At the same time, it stated that the violations affected 85 Palestinians freed from Israeli jails and 90 others who had previously been held in PA prisons.

The report said that, in October alone, 54 arrests were made against Palestinian university students in the occupied West Bank, including ten in Hebron, all at the hands of the Palestinian Authority.