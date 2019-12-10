Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel denies Turkey singer entry to Jerusalem

December 10, 2019 at 11:16 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Turkey
Turkish singer Gizem Coskun, in Turkey on 28 September 2019
Turkish singer Gizem Coskun in Turkey on 28 September 2019 [coskungzm/Instagram}
Israeli authorities have denied Turkish singer Gizem Coskun entry into the occupied city of East Jerusalem, Turkey’s Yunus Emre Institute said today, Anadolu Agency reports.

The female singer was planned to attend a Palestinian cultural ceremony in the city later Tuesday.

“We apologize for cancelling the show due to circumstances out of our hands,” the cultural institute said on Twitter.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the report.

The event is organised annually by Palestinian artists in an effort to preserve the Palestinian cultural identity and folklore in face of Israeli measures to Judaise the city.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, in which the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the 1967 Middle East War. It formally annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as its capital, a move never recognised by the international community.

Turkey rejects Israeli measures against Palestinians living in East Jerusalem and recognises the holy city as the capital of the Palestinian state.

