Turkey to continue supporting Palestine

Turkey will always support Palestine through difficult times, and also contribute to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the Turkish foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, announced on Thursday.

According to Anadolu Agency, Çavuşoğlu, who is in New York for the 74th UN General Assembly, attended the ministerial meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, the international donor group for Palestine, which was hosted by Norway.

He tweeted “at meeting of @UNRWA in #UNGA74, emphasised that international community should support #UNRWA politically and financially.”

In the same tweet, he declared “#Turkey will continue to support our Palestinian brothers & sisters going through tough times and also contribute to UNRWA that supports #Palestine refugees.”

In another tweet Çavuşoğlu added “attended meeting of foreign ministers of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee in #UNGA74. Emphasised that the economic development of #Palestine is necessary for a just and lasting peace. #Turkey’s strong support to Palestine will always continue.”

