US charity donates $300,000 to UNRWA

One year after the US administration cut aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), an American aid organisation has donated $300,000 to the organisation’s centre in Gaza, a statement said yesterday.

“Mercy USA for Aid and Development has contributed a generous donation to the UNRWA to benefit some 500 visually impaired Palestine refugee students at the Rehabilitation Centre for the Visually Impaired (RCVI) in Gaza,” the statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, said.

“The Centre offers rehabilitation, education, eye screenings and academic integration programs to children aged between 4-12 years who live with varying degrees of visual impairment,” the statement added.

The statement added: “RCVI, which is the only centre of its kind in the Gaza Strip, has been operated by UNRWA for the last 55 years.”

Despite the Agency’s ongoing funding shortfall, UNRWA remains committed to helping more than 532,000 Palestine refugee girls and boys reach their full development potential through its inclusive education programs across 709 schools.

The statement said: “This Mercy-USA intervention will provide crucial funding for specialised instructors, an optometrist, and dozens of eyeglasses for students.”

“Additionally, funds from the US-based organization will help cover the cost of recreational activities designed to give these special children a sense of normalcy despite their challenges.”