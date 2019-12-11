Al-Burhan forms committee to dissociate Al-Bashir’s regime in Sudan

The Chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, ordered the formation of a committee to remove empowerment, fight corruption and recover the looted funds during the rule of the ousted president, Omar Al-Bashir.

The committee is chaired by a member of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Yasser Abdul Rahman Hassan Atta, along with his deputy chair, Military Council Spokesman Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman.

Membership of the committee included: Acting Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis, a representative of the Ministry of Defence, a representative of the Ministry of Interior, a representative of the Ministry of Justice, a representative of the Federal Governance Ministry, and a representative of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

The committee also includes the membership of a representative of the General Intelligence Service, a representative of the Rapid Support Forces, a representative of the Central Bank of Sudan, a representative of the Service Affairs Bureau, and a representative of the National Audit Chamber.

The committee equally includes in its membership leaders of the Forces of Freedom and Change, namely Wajdi Saleh Mirghani, Taha Othman Ishaq, Babiker Faisal Babiker, Ahmad Rabie Sayed Ahmed and Salah Ahmad Al-Haj.

According to the text of the decision, the committee’s tasks to remove empowerment are in accordance with the dissociation law of June 30, 1989.