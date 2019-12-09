Sudan lifts immunity of officials accused of killing demonstrators

Sudanese Attorney General Taj Al-Sir Ali Al-Hebr yesterday lifted the immunity from a number of officials accused of killing protesters during the revolution that started one year ago, Anadolu Agency reported.

“All the reports concerning martyrs who fell during the December revolution are being investigated before the various public prosecutors, and some of the defendants’ immunities have been lifted,” the Sudanese Public Prosecution quoted Al-Hebr as saying. No details were given regarding their identities.

According to a previous report by Human Rights Watch, hundreds of protesters have been killed during anti-government protests since December last year.

READ: Sudan’s Bashir faces charges of killing protesters

“Reports related to the breakdown of Khartoum sit-in and its repercussions, will be coordinated with the National Committee,” Al-Hebr added.

On 21 September, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamduk formed an independent investigation committee which is to look into the dispersal of the Khartoum sit-in.

According to the Sudanese health ministry, 61 people were killed on 3 June however, the Forces of Freedom and Change Alliance says the number could be as high as 128 people.