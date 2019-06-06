Sudan MOH: 46, not 108, killed in sit-in dispersal  

The Sudanese Ministry of Health announced today that no more than 46 people were killed during the dispersal of the Khartoum sit-in three days ago, after the Sudanese Central Committee of Doctors reported that the death toll stands at 108.

In a statement, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Suleiman Abdul-Jabbar said: “The number did not exceed 46.”Yesterday evening, the Sudanese Central Committee of Doctors (NCP) announced that the death toll had risen to 108 after security forces broke up a sit-in in Khartoum two days ago.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the Sudanese security forces stormed a sit-in in central Khartoum, forcibly removing it, according to opposition forces. The death toll at the time stood at 35 but has since increased, according to the committee.