Sudan MOH: 46, not 108, killed in sit-in dispersal  

June 6, 2019 at 10:31 am | Published in: Africa, News, Sudan
Sudanese protesters block main roads to army headquarters with burning tyres and pavers in Khartoum, Sudan on June 3, 2019. [Stringer - Anadolu Agency]
Sudanese protesters block main roads to army headquarters with burning tyres and pavers in Khartoum, Sudan on 3 June, 2019 [Stringer - Anadolu Agency]
The Sudanese Ministry of Health announced today that no more than 46 people were killed during the dispersal of the Khartoum sit-in three days ago, after the Sudanese Central Committee of Doctors reported that the death toll stands at 108.

In a statement, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Suleiman Abdul-Jabbar said: “The number did not exceed 46.”Yesterday evening, the Sudanese Central Committee of Doctors (NCP) announced that the death toll had risen to 108 after security forces broke up a sit-in in Khartoum two days ago.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the Sudanese security forces stormed a sit-in in central Khartoum, forcibly removing it, according to opposition forces. The death toll at the time stood at 35 but has since increased, according to the committee.

