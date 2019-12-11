Hamas denies interreference in UK elections

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, commented on Wednesday on the UK elections, reiterating its desire to see the British government supporting Palestinian rights.

In a statement, a copy of which sent to MEMO, Dr. Basim Naim, a member of Hamas International Relations Office, announced: “We do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, and we are not a party to any internal struggle.”

“However,” he added “we demand any incoming [British] prime minister to support the rights of the Palestinian people, notably their right to freedom, return and independence.”

Naim continued: “We confirm that our movement has no representatives in Britain,” stressing that claims that his movement interferes in the elections, and supports Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, are unfounded.

Regarding these claims, Naim accuses the Israeli media and Israeli lobbies in Britain, citing their feeling that Corbyn “is more reasonable in his foreign affairs policies” because he has announced that “he will recognise the Palestinian state” if elected as prime minister.

