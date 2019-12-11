Iraq Parliament speaker announces victory over Daesh incomplete without return of displaced families

Iraq’s Parliament speaker, Mohamed Al-Halbousi, described his country’s victory over Daesh in 2017 as “incomplete without the return of the displaced people to their homes, revealing the fate of the disappeared and providing justice for their families.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, marking the second anniversary of Baghdad’s defeat of the group, Al-Halbousi stressed on the importance of “providing justice to the families of the martyrs and wounded, who participated in the liberation operations and made victory possible.”

Al-Halbousi has emphasised the need for ensuring the return of people displaced from Nineveh and its villages, Kirkuk, Diyala, Salah Al-Din, Jurf Al-Sakhr and the western areas of Anbar, to their homes and lifting all obstacles preventing their return.

The Iraqi official explained that preserving this achievement can only be accomplished through ensuring solidarity and cooperation between the Iraqis and the security forces. Al-Halbousi also called for the rejection of all attempts to “undermine confidence in our brothers in the security forces in these circumstances.”

On 10 December, Iraq marks their Victory Day, a celebration of the Iraqi security force’s victory over Daesh who, in the summer of 2014, controlled nearly a third of the country.

