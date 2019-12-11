Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Massive unexploded Israeli missile removed from Palestinian house in Gaza

December 11, 2019 at 10:49 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
People inspect the debris of a building and huge holes after Israeli airstrikes hit the residential area of Khan Yunis, Gaza on 14 November, 2019 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
People inspect the debris of a building and huge holes after Israeli airstrikes hit the residential area of Khan Yunis, Gaza on 14 November, 2019 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
 December 11, 2019 at 10:49 am

On Tuesday a bomb disposal unit in Gaza removed a one tonne unexploded Israeli missile from a Palestinian house, in the Gazan district of Zeitoun, the Interior Ministry revealed in a statement.

The missile was identified as a MK-84, weighing 1,000 kilograms. The bomb disposal unit reported that the house where it was found was hit by an Israeli fighter, during the last Israeli offensive on Gaza in November.

According to the statement, the residents were evacuated prior to the removal of the missile.

The bomb disposal unit called for Palestinian citizens to report any unexploded ordnance left or fired by the Israeli occupation.

Poll: 40% of Israeli settlers near Gaza consider moving

Since the start of the Israeli offensive on Gaza in 2008, which is still ongoing, tens of Palestinians have been killed and wounded by leftover Israeli ordnance exploding.

During the Israeli offensive in November, 36 Palestinian citizens were killed, including eight children and three women, while 111 others were wounded.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments