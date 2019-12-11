Turkey deports 2 German citizens over Daesh links

Turkey has deported two German citizens over links to the Daesh terrorist group, Turkish officials announced on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

An Interior Ministry statement said the extradition process continues for other foreign terrorist fighters in Turkey.

The issue of the handling of Daesh members and their families detained in Syria — including foreign members of the terror group — has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send Daesh members back to their countries, but that it will nevertheless press forward.

Turkey has so far deported 7,500 Daesh members, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week, adding that there are currently 1,149 Daesh terrorists in Turkish prisons.

READ: Turkey repatriates foreign terrorist to Australia