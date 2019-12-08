Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey repatriates foreign terrorist to Australia

December 8, 2019 at 10:25 am | Published in: Australia, Europe & Russia, News, Oceania, Turkey
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu speaks during an opening ceremony in Ankara, Turkey on 28 October 2019. [Evrim Aydın - Anadolu Agency]
Turkey extradited another foreign terrorist fighter to his home country, according to the Interior Ministry on Sunday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The ministry said in a written statement that a foreign terrorist fighter of Australian nationality was sent back to his country.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry said on November 9 that the country would begin extraditing captured Daesh terrorists to their home countries.

The issue of handling of Daesh members and their families detained in Syria – including foreign members of the terror group – has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin, while several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalised.

