Israeli chief of staff expected to resign: Reports

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi is expected to “resign in the coming period,” Anadolu Agency reports.

After the Monday resignation of the country’s head of military intelligence Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, it became clear that all officers responsible for failing to predict the 7 October, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas would “go home, starting with the Chief of Staff,” private broadcaster Channel 12 said.

It said many officers have sought legal representation “in preparation for war investigations.”

The report claimed that Haliva had written his resignation letter to the Chief of Staff after receiving legal advice “assuming that all of his statements would also be presented to the investigation committee when it was formed.”

Haliva is the first in a series of commanders who “will be forced to retire in the near future,” it suggested, listing several other officers, including Head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency Ronen Bar.

Concerns are rising over what Halevi’s replacement will mean for the security and political systems, the channel added.

It said that many commanders who were once seen as potential successors, including Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman and Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano, are now “seen as part of the failure.”

Political circles now expect Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the director general of the Defense Ministry, to succeed Halevi, according to the source.

