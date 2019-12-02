Turkey deports 21 Daesh fighters in the past three weeks

Turkey continues to deport foreign Daesh fighters captured during its operations in northern Syria.

In the past three weeks, the Turkish authorities have deported 21 foreign Daesh fighters to their countries.

According to information revealed by the Turkish Interior Ministry, the number of foreign Daesh affiliates, detained in Turkish deportation centres, has dropped to 938.

The information showed that 13 among the deported fighters are German citizens, in addition to Belgians, Dutch, Danish, British, and American as well as Irish nationals.

On 11 November, the Turkish Interior Ministry spokesman Ismail Gatakli announced the “beginning of the deportation of terrorists to their country.”

Gtakli indicated at the time that Turkey was determined to deport foreign terrorists, who had been arrested, to their countries.

In early November, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, said that his country is “not a hotel for ISIS [Daesh] fighters countries, nationals of other countries.”