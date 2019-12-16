Minister: Iran foiled second cyber-attack in less than a week

Iran’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said yesterday that Tehran has foiled a second cyber-attack in less than a week that targeted the country’s intelligence agencies.

The Iranian minister wrote on Twitter that the attack was “identified and defused by a cybersecurity shield”, adding that “the spying servers were identified and the hackers were also tracked”.

Last Wednesday, Jahromi told the Iranian official news agency IRNA that a large-scale and massive cyber-attack had targeted the Iranian electronic infrastructure, without providing further details of the attack.

