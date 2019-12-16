Netanyahu threatens Iran, Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday threatened Iran and Hezbollah, describing the latter as the former’s proxy in Lebanon, Ynet News reported.

During the first cabinet meeting after the dissolution of the Knesset, Netanyahu warned that Lebanon would pay greatly if military groups carry out an attack on Israel.

“If Hezbollah dares attack Israel, the organisation and the State of Lebanon – which allows attacks from its territory against us – will pay a heavy price,” Ynet News reported Netanyahu as saying.

He added: “A senior member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened Iran would destroy Tel Aviv from Lebanon and revealed a truth – that Hezbollah is the proxy wing of Iran in Lebanon.”

