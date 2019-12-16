Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey repatriates foreign terrorist to France

December 16, 2019 at 8:11 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, France, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu speaks during an opening ceremony in Ankara, Turkey on 28 October 2019 [Evrim Aydın/Anadolu Agency]
Turkey extradited a foreign terrorist Daesh fighter of France to his home country, according to a written statement by Interior Ministry on Monday, Anadolu reports.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry said on November 9 that the country would begin extraditing captured Daesh terrorists to their home countries.

The issue of handling of Daesh members and their families detained in Syria — including foreign members of the terror group — has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin, while several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.

