Turkey repatriates foreign terrorist to France

Turkey extradited a foreign terrorist Daesh fighter of France to his home country, according to a written statement by Interior Ministry on Monday, Anadolu reports.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry said on November 9 that the country would begin extraditing captured Daesh terrorists to their home countries.

The issue of handling of Daesh members and their families detained in Syria — including foreign members of the terror group — has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin, while several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.

