Senior Hamas delegation meets with Qatar emir 

A senior Hamas delegation, led by Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, yesterday met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha.

In a statement, a copy of which sent to MEMO, Hamas said that the delegation briefed the Qatari emir on the latest political developments, especially those related to strategic issues, above all Jerusalem, settlement activity, Palestinian refugees and the dangers posed to the Palestinian cause, in addition to attempts by some sides to politically liquidate it.

The delegation, according to the statement, hailed the close relations with Qatar and its role in supporting the Palestinian cause through the different international bodies and forums.

At the same time, Hamas praised the Qatari leadership for funding humanitarian and relief programmes that alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

In addition, the delegation discussed the issue of the Palestinian elections and the concessions made by Hamas to remove the obstacles ahead of the elections.

The delegation included Hamas deputy chief Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, head of the organisation in the diaspora Maher Salah, Mousa Abu Marzouq, Nizar Awadallah and Izzat Al-Risheq.

