Qatar pays $100 to 75,000 Gaza families

Head of Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza Strip, Mohammed Al-Emadi, announced that the committee has begun paying cash assistance to 75,000 families in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, he said that the beneficiaries would receive $100 cash assistance from the post offices across the coastal enclave.

This assistance is part of a monthly payment estimated to value $30 million paid to help besieged Palestinians living in the enclave five years after Israel’s devastating “Operation Protective Edge” demolished large areas of Gaza making thousands of families homeless.

This is the ninth time families in Gaza receive cash assistance from the Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad.

The Emir also paid tens of millions for building residential quarters, schools, hospitals, mosques and other facilities.