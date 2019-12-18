Bolsonaro’s son suggests Brazil could make further pro-Israel moves

Eduardo Bolsonaro, Brazilian parliamentarian and son of the president, has suggested that his father’s government may make further pro-Israel moves, in an interview with the Times of Israel.

The legislator was speaking during a visit to Israel to open Brazil’s trade office in Jerusalem, which, according to Eduardo Bolsonaro, is the first step towards relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv.

“We’re only waiting for the best moment to do that,” he said. “It’s up to the president, this decision. But he said, on several opportunities, that he’s going to do that.”

According to Eduardo Bolsonaro, Brazilian evangelicals “pressure the president a lot to move the embassy”, adding: “It’s not a question of if but of when we are moving the embassy.”

READ: Netanyahu says Brazil committed to move embassy to Jerusalem in 2020

Citing what happened in Paraguay – whose government moved its embassy in 2018 only to reverse the decision a few months later – Bolsonaro said Brasilia would “do it in a smart way”.

“It’s better to take a little bit more time and do the right thing than to take the wrong move and have to step back,” Eduardo added.

In addition to the potential relocation of the Brazilian embassy, Eduardo suggested that the president may also decide to follow the Trump administration’s example by shuttering the Palestinian embassy in Brasilia.

“We can change everything, 180 degrees to the other side,” Eduardo Bolsonaro said. “I am not saying that it’s going to happen. The Palestinian embassy is still there in Brazil. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Brazil follows the same position as the US did.”

Meanwhile, Eduardo also dismissed the idea of support for a Palestinian state any time soon.

READ: PLO calls on Arab states to take action against Brazil

“Nowadays, I think it’s pretty much impossible,” he said. “Maybe in the future, I don’t know. But now you need a little bit more time,” he added.

Referring positively to the US’ policy shift on Israeli settlements, the legislator added that “Brazil today still follows the United Nations resolutions.”

“So this [any change] must come from the president, from the executive power. Not from me, I am from the legislative power,” he said.

“It hasn’t been that long since Pompeo said it. We’ll have to study it a little bit more,” he added.