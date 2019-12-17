Portuguese / Spanish / English

PLO calls on Arab states to take action against Brazil

The Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat, 8 November 2019 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images]
Secretary of the PLO’s Executive Committee Saeb Erekat yesterday called on Arab states to take serious action against Brazil after it opened a trade office in Jerusalem, Al-Watan Voice reported.

Speaking to Palestine Radio, Erekat stated that the commercial exchange between the Arab states and Brazil is about $17.39 billion in favour of Brazil. He said Arab states should not allow countries which relocate their embassies and offices to occupied Jerusalem to do so without having relations with supports of the Palestinian cause being affected.

Erekat called for the world to put pressure on Israel not to prevent Palestinians from holding elections in Jerusalem as stipulated by the Oslo Accords.

