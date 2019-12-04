Brazil to open trade office in Jerusalem

Israeli officials have said that Brazil is to open a trade mission, without diplomatic representation, in Jerusalem later this month, the Times of Israel reported on Monday.

The Israeli newspaper said that this trade mission would not have a diplomatic statue and its employees would not be diplomats.

Eduardo, the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, is scheduled to visit Israel and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and other senior officials.

Bolsonaro has previously said Brazil will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Speaking to the Times of Israel, Modi Ephraim, who heads the Latin America Division at Israel’s Foreign Ministry, said: “The good relations between Israel and Brazil will be underscored by the upcoming visit of a delegation from the foreign affairs committee of the Brazilian congress, which is headed by Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of the president [Jair Bolsonaro].”

