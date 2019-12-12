Arab League: Brazilian MP’s visit to settlements violates international law

The Arab League (AL) stressed that Brazilian MP Eduardo Bolsonaro’s visit to Psagot settlement, established in the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank, is a violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions.

The AL warned that such steps would negatively affect Arab relations with the Federal Republic of Brazil.

“We follow up, with regret and dissatisfaction, the Brazilian MP’s visit to an Israeli settlement established on Palestinian land, accompanied by a parliamentary delegation representing the legislative authority in Brazil,” announced Saeed Abu Ali, AL’s assistant secretary-general for Palestine and occupied Arab territories, in a press statement on Tuesday.

He expressed his concern regarding this act, which “constitutes a clear deviation of the Brazilian historical positions in adhering to international law and legitimacy, and supporting the rights of the Palestinian people.”

READ: Brazil to open trade office in Jerusalem

Abu Ali considered this visit as an explicit violation of the principles of international law, the resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council Resolution 2334 regarding the refusal of settlements, stipulating the illegality of Israel’s establishment of settlements in the land it occupied after 1967.

He stressed that “such unfortunate steps would encourage the occupation authorities to continue to expand the establishment of settlements, and carry out more violence and brutality against the Palestinian people.”

Abu Ali believes that such a visit could “undermine any possibility, even the slightest, to achieve a just peace based on ending the occupation in the near future.”

“The Arab League warns that such steps will negatively affect Arab relations with the Federal Republic of Brazil as a major partner,” added Abu Ali.

The AL called on the Brazilian government to remedy the repercussions of this step, its impact on continuing its role on the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in support of peace, security and stability in the region and for justice and international legitimacy.

READ: Netanyahu and Bolsonaro find common ground in oppressing indigenous populations