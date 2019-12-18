Libya rejects Egypt’s statements on Presidential Council

The Libyan Foreign Ministry yesterday rejected statements by its Egyptian counterpart on the Presidential Council of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Earlier on Monday, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez wrote on Twitter: “Who is the Libyan Presidential Council which issued a statement today on Egypt?” adding “What we know is that this council is made up of nine people … Where are these people now?”

The Libyan Foreign Ministry responded to say the comments are not related to diplomatic work.

Tensions between Libya and Egypt escalated after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said on Sunday that the Presidential Council of the Libyan GNA is being held “hostage by terrorist militia”.

Speaking at the World Youth Forum in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, Al-Sisi added that Egypt “could have directly intervened in Libya, but decided not to”.

In response, the Presidential Council issued a statement calling on Egypt to play a “positive role” that reflects the depth of the historical relations between the two brotherly countries.

Egypt recently recognised the Tobruk-based parliament, which supports renegade General Khalifa Haftar, as the legitimate representative of Libyan people. Haftar stands in opposition to the GNA which is based in the capital Tripoli.

While it’s embassy in Cairo announced “the suspension of work due to security conditions, until further notice”.