Libyan city council announces readiness to defend Tripoli against Haftar attack

The city council in Misrata, east of Tripoli in Libya, announced on Sunday that it is ready to put its resources at the disposal of the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord to defend the capital against attack by renegade Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

A council statement stressed that the city will work to eradicate tyranny, support the people’s will and defend the country against those seeking to dominate its decision-making processes and its wealth. This was a clear reference to Haftar and his forces.

The city has also announced the formation of an emergency room which includes representatives of the municipal council; civil, military and security institutions; dignitaries; civil society organisations; businessmen and the media to support the GNA forces in their battle. All other cities in Libya were asked to do the same. Misrata council called on the Presidential Council of the GNA to take advantage of all these resources and capabilities.

Last Thursday, eight months after launching an offensive to take control of Tripoli, Haftar announced that a “decisive battle” to capture the capital is imminent.

