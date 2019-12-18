Yemen government slams Swiss diplomat’s meeting with Houthis

On Tuesday the internationally-recognised Yemeni government slammed the meeting between Swiss ambassador to Iran and the Houthis’ representative in Tehran, Arabi21 reported.

Yemeni information minister, Muammar Al-Eryani, disclosed that the meeting was “a flagrant violation of diplomatic norms and unacceptable violation of international laws and resolutions on Yemen.”

This came following the meeting between Swiss Ambassador to Tehran, Markus Leitner, with the Houthis’ representative, Ibrahim Al-Dailami.

Arabi21 revealed that Saba News Agency reported Al-Eryani stating that this meeting reflects “Iran’s hostile policies towards the Yemeni government and people.”

Last month, the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Iran’s recognition of the Houthi official as an ambassador of Yemen violates the UN charter and the UN Security Council’s resolutions on Yemen, and other related international treaties.

The ministry also condemned Iran’s handover of the premises of the Yemeni diplomatic mission in Tehran, to the Houthis’ representative.

The Yemeni minister called for respecting the will of the Yemenis and the international resolutions related to their cause, mainly Resolution 2216.