Egypt calls on UN ‘not to register Turkish-Libyan deal’

Egypt has called on the United Nations (UN) not to register the agreement that Turkey recently signed with Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA), local media reported yesterday.

In an official letter to the UN’s secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, the Egyptian government described the deal as ”void and non-existent,” demanding the UN to not “register it.”

On 7 November, Ankara and the GNA reached two separate memorandums of understanding (MoU), one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The earlier memorandum on maritime boundaries asserted Turkey’s rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area.