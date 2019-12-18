Egypt’s Sisi says position on Qatar ‘unchanged’

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said the position of the Saudi-led bloc on relations with Qatar remains unchanged, Anadolu reports.

“I affirm that nothing has changed,” al-Sisi said in a reply to a question at the closing session of a youth forum in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday.

“There are efforts being exerted and we hope this effort will succeed,” he said, without giving further details.

“We are talking about building confidence and healthy relations.”

Qatar has been facing a Saudi-led blockade since 2017 when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and trade relations with Doha.

READ: Qatar FM says early talks with Saudi Arabia have broken stalemate

The four countries accuse Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, an accusation vehemently denied by Doha.

In recent weeks, however, reports suggested a potential breakthrough in efforts aimed at resolving the crisis between Qatar and its neighbors.

On Monday, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Doha and Riyadh have agreed on the fundamental terms for reconciliation.

“Our doors are open for dialogue,” he told the Qatar-funded Al Jazeera television.

The Qatari minister, however, said it is premature to talk about progress in talks with Saudi Arabia.