Over 40 Israel tourists detained in Russia

More than 40 Israeli tourists were detained in Russia’s Domodedovo Moscow Airport yesterday and had their passports confiscated, Israeli mass media reported.

According to Ynet News, the Israeli tourists were led by Russian security to a pre-prepared place in the airport where they were investigated.

The Israeli tourists, Bloomberg said, were released after four hours. Ynet News reported they were investigated and had their fingerprints taken.

Israeli broadcaster Kan reported that the Israeli Foreign Ministry had contacted its Russian counterpart to discuss the issue.

The Russian Embassy in Israel said: “Some 5,771 Russian tourists were not allowed to enter Israel in 2019.”

“Every day about 20 Russian tourists arriving in Israel on an organised trip are detained and sent back to Russia. The Russian side does not respond to relevant Israeli authorities’ decisions.”

In October, an Israeli woman named Naama Issachar was arrested and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison by a Russian court for drug smuggling.