Ex-Israel envoy: Sisi’s son promoted to Russia post

December 18, 2019 at 12:17 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Russia
Egyptian President Abdel fattah al-Sisi chairs the closing session of the first joint European Union and Arab League summit in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, on 25 February, 2019 [MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP/Getty Images]
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on 25 February, 2019 [MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP/Getty Images]
Former Israeli Ambassador to Egypt Itzhak Levanon has refused reports that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s son was moved to Russia as a result of his failure in his mission to control the security situation in the north African state..

Writing to Israel Hayom, Levanon said: “That is incorrect. The role of military attaché to a superpower like Russia is not a punishment – it is an important, powerful job.”

“The appointment is in line with the Egyptian president’s policy of developing relations with superpowers and changing up his country’s weapons acquisitions.”

Egypt’s Sisi: We have to block websites to protect the country

The former Israeli diplomat added: “The new military attaché will be in close contact with the Russian military and intelligence systems and will have the ear of the president – who in this case is also his father.”

Following up, Levanon said: “When al-Sisi came into power, he started to implement a policy of closer ties to world powers as well as purchasing weapons from more than one source.

“That is how he grew closer to France, India and China. But his move toward Russia is the most significant.”

