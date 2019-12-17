Egypt’s Sisi: We have to block websites to protect the country

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday said that authorities have to block websites and set controls on them in order to protect the Egypt and stop them turning young people against their country.

Speaking on the second day of the World Youth Forum (WYF) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Al-Sisi said that it is necessary to set controls to deal with websites that call for “terrorism” and recruit young people and turn them into saboteurs, adding that “some countries use social media to harm other countries that disagree with them”.

The Egyptian president called on the Arab countries to keep up with scientific development, adding that the Egyptian government will transfer new technologies to the administrative capital next year in order to reduce human error and fight corruption.

READ: Egypt tightens censorship on soap operas